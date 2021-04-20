Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4,086.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 258,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 252,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

RTX stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 82,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

