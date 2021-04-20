Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 150 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $378.95. 22,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,563. The company has a market cap of $376.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

