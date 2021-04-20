Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $71.98. 2,989,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

