CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Down to $58.33

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.33, but opened at $55.92. CEVA shares last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 108 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEVA. Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5,601.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

