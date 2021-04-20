Berkshire Bank Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,683 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $193.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

