Berkshire Bank Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $286.54. 10,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.41. The stock has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $290.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

