Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $34,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.26. 10,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,674. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $135.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

