Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Immunic posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of Immunic stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. 3,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,671. Immunic has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 35,021 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

