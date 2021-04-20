Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Eaton by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 597,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $143.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

