Seigniorage Shares Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $99,837.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $99,837.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00277890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.29 or 0.00928516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,106.16 or 0.99683760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.87 or 0.00638317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars.

