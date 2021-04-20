Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post sales of $59.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.35 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $153.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.78 million to $245.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $276.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SHEN stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $49.24. 1,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,095. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

