Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issues Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $87.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

