Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Rises By 33.8%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNY. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

