Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Rises By 33.8%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.