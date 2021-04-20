Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post $562.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $607.00 million and the lowest is $526.00 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $645.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million.

Several research firms recently commented on KAR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $234,000.

NYSE KAR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,737. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

