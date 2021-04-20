American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Up 3.2%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) shares shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.34. 4,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,481,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,292,579 shares of company stock valued at $59,291,818 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

