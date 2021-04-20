Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.05 and last traded at $146.83. 16,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,786,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.14.
ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.95.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.06.
In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
