Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.05 and last traded at $146.83. 16,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,786,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.14.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.95.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.06.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.