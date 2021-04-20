Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Update

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

NYSE:ALB traded down $10.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.86. 17,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,682. Albemarle has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.71. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

