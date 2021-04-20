LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 1,169 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.85. 191,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,408,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.