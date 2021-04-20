eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,441 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 344,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

