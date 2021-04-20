Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,022 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 5.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $26,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 158,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 427,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 154,155 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 111,150 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period.

SCHE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,875. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

