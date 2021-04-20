$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. ScanSource reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SCSC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.85. 1,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $785.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $9,091,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,231,000 after purchasing an additional 89,758 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter valued at $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.