Optas LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GSK traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $37.54. 171,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

