The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.07.

DIS stock opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $340.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

