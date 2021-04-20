Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 2.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $262.81 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.93 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.26 and a 200 day moving average of $238.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

