McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,082,808 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $24.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,723,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,068,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,646,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,000.

About McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

