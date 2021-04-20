BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $149.48

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $149.48, but opened at $145.04. BioNTech shares last traded at $146.76, with a volume of 21,422 shares traded.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -74.74 and a beta of -1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.