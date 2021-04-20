TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Holdings Increased by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 2.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of TELUS by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TU traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

