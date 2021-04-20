ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.97

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.97 and last traded at $111.82, with a volume of 2283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

