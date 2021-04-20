ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of CFRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $145.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

