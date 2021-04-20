SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Trading Up 3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $316.00 to $321.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SBA Communications traded as high as $296.59 and last traded at $296.59. 7,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 776,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.09.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.08.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SBA Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day moving average is $279.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,920.47 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

About SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

