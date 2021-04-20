North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,406,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.24. 37,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,016. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

