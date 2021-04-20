Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Escalade comprises about 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Escalade were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Escalade by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Escalade in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Escalade by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Escalade in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Escalade in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Escalade stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,237. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $305.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

ESCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

