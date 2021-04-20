Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,813,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 114,882 shares during the period. Orion Energy Systems accounts for 1.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 9.30% of Orion Energy Systems worth $19,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OESX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2,776.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 279,805 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 912,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. 4,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,553. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $176.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.54 and a beta of 2.62.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

