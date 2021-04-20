Sabal Trust CO Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.