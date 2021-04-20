Sabal Trust CO Has $4.35 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 526.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $304,000.

IWR traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. 130,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,482. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $77.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

