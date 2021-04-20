The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The Southern were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.