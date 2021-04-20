Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $683.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $6.86 on Thursday, reaching $651.28. 16,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $624.23 and a 200-day moving average of $630.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

