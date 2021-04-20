Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,151.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,190.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

