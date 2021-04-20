The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $91.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of The Timken stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $81.43. 3,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,200. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

