Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 58,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,578. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

