Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.47 Million

Analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce $16.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.68 million to $17.00 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $14.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $76.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $109.87 million, with estimates ranging from $108.64 million to $110.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChromaDex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 92,329 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 4,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,679. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $506.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

