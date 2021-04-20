Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.15

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $64,122.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,897.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.07 or 0.03909204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.91 or 0.01648351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.26 or 0.00450399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.36 or 0.00709253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.84 or 0.00524319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.00413138 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00246448 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

