AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATGFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

AltaGas stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

