Congress Park Capital LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $919,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,681,969 shares of company stock worth $302,831,144 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYFT traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.72. 24,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,232. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

