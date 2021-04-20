Brightworth Acquires 7,729 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brightworth increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 0.9% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $117.50. 1,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,720. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

