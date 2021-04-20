Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 75 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 10,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 60,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

