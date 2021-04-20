Consolidated Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $338.01. The stock had a trading volume of 848,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,125,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.42 and a 200 day moving average of $313.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $203.63 and a 52-week high of $342.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

