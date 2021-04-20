Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average of $167.13. The company has a market cap of $171.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.