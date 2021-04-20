ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $32.76

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.76, but opened at $33.55. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.76.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
