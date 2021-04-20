ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $32.76

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.76, but opened at $33.55. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.