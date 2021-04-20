KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Gap Down to $23.12

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $21.60. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 9,693 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $995,674.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,642 shares of company stock worth $2,109,425. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

